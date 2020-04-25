Absolute Chelsea
David Silva names Chelsea boss Frank Lampard 'Premier League Player of the Era'

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has named current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as his Premier League player of the era. 

The 34-year-old shared the pitch with the Chelsea great during Lampard's brief spell at Manchester City, where he played alongside him during the 2014/15 season at the Etihad.

Lampard made 38 appearances for City, registering eight goals and four assists during his time in the north, with his most famous goal coming against his beloved Blues when he snatched a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw during an emotional last season in the Premier League.

David Silva was questioned about his favourite player of the recent Premier League era during an interview where he named the current Chelsea boss..

"There have been many, but I’ll say Frank Lampard, especially because I played at the same time as him for many years. Apart from the statistics he racked up and how he played, he’s an incredible person."

The 41-year-old spent a large amount of his prestigious playing career in west London, making 429 appearances in all for the Blues becoming Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer with 211 goals, breaking Bobby Tambling's record set at 202.

Since returning to Stamford Bridge on a managerial basis, the English veteran has commanded the Blues to a strong position in the Premier League in his first season in charge.

Frank Lampard has handed young talent a chance at Chelsea this season.Getty Images

Lampard has had a bright start to life as manager of an expansive young Blues side, with his reputation already proving an influence on the squad.

Callum Hudson Odoi recently admitted he is looking to replicate Lampard's legendary status at the club, while he also received praise from defender Andreas Christensen.

If Lampard is able to replicate the success he had in his playing career during his time in management, then he's on course for a substantial amount of silverware. 

