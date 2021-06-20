De Bruyne Opens Up On Champions League Final Victory And Clash With Rudiger

The defender's challenge forced the Belgian off in the Champions League final but there are no hard feelings from the City man.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne opened up on his Champions League Final injury, which saw him unable to start Belgium's Euro 2020 campaign, but the midfielder has no hard feelings towards Antonio Rudiger.

De Bruyne was withdrawn from the Champions League Final on the hour mark as Rudiger clashed with the former Blue.

The Belgian star was left with a fractured nose and eye socket following the collision and needed surgery but has revealed that he has no ill feeling towards Chelsea's number 2.

Speaking on the incident, De Bruyne said: “I was not upset with [Antonio] Rudiger, it was one of those things that happens on the field. He tried to block me, not to break my nose, and so it was unlucky for me.”

De Bruyne was forced off an hour into the Champions League Final Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

Rudiger took to Twitter to apologise after the game, after Chelsea lifted their second Champions League trophy.

Thankfully the Belgian has recovered and is back in the Belgium squad for the European Championships, where he came on to seal the winner against Denmark on Matchday 2.

What else did De Bruyne say?

"I don't feel anything on the left side, like after a visit to the dentist,

"My nerve is very badly affected, which could take six months."It's not a comfortable feeling, but the most important thing is that I can play. The last two months have been up and down for me with minor injuries.

"After that fracture in the nose and eye socket, it was a bit of a wait. But luckily I came back in the fastest way. There was very good intensity for half an hour, [against Denmark] then I felt it. But I'm glad I was able to play."

