Hakim Ziyech's former coach insists midfielder will hit the ground running at Chelsea following Premier League switch

Ben Davies

Hakim Ziyech's former coach at Heerenveen Hans De Jong has spoken in support of the Ajax midfielder, insisting that he will be a huge success in the Premier League ahead of his summer move to Chelsea.

Chelsea agreed a deal with Ajax for Ziyech in February which will see the 27-year-old make the switch to west London in July. 

But questions have been raised of Ziyech; if he will be able to match the physicality of the Premier League. 

But Hans De Jong, his former U17s coach at Heerenveen told Sky Sports that he believes the 27-year-old will excel for Chelsea for years to come.

NINTCHDBPICT000562742333
Hakim Ziyech made 36 appearances for Heerenveen, scoring 11 times in 36 appearances before his move to FC Twente in 2014.Getty Images

"They are still saying that he has a problem with his physicality.

"That is what everybody is saying right now but they were saying the same when he came from the academy at Heerenveen.

"They said the same when he went to Twente – problem with his physicality. Same thing at Ajax. So I don’t think it’s a problem.

"I have absolutely no doubts. He is going to beat the next challenge. It is going to be great to see him excel at Chelsea."

Ziyech will join Frank Lampard's squad upon the start of the following Premier League season, and the Chelsea manager will be keen to use his versatility to play as an attacking midfielder or winger.

---

Another former coach of Chelsea's new addition at FC Twente, Boudewijn Pahlplatz, is also confident that Ziyech will become a key asset to the club with time and patience.

"The step to the Premier League will do him good. He will be playing with the best players every day and that is a new challenge for him. I think he will do well there.

"He will have to get used to the amount of games and the physical side but in the end he will succeed, for sure."

Hakim Ziyech registered eight goals and 21 assists in all competitions for Ajax in the 2019/20 season, and will be looking to replicate his form upon joining up with the Blues.

----------

Will Hakim Ziyech be a success at Chelsea? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

----------

