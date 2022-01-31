Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Deadline Day Live: The Latest Chelsea Transfer News

The latest Chelsea transfer news on Deadline Day.

Deadline day has arrived and Chelsea could still make moves on the final day of the transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel's side are yet to bring in any first team players this window despite prioritising a wing-back in January. It is unlikely the Blues will land any new arrivals on Monday, but never say never on Deadline Day.

Ousmane Dembele has also been linked with a move, which could materialise on the final day of the window as PSG remain heavily linked and the front-runners for his signature amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

imago1008934178h (1)

We have a live blog to keep you up to date with all of the latest developments on Deadline Day ahead of the 11pm (UK) deadline.

Refresh for updates. 

09:15: Ousmane Dembele update

As per L'Equipe via GFFN, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele would prefer a move to the Premier League, and in particular Chelsea, where he could rejoin Thomas Tuchel. 

Read More

However, the Blues were not interested in a deal in Jauary for Dembele as he is out of contract in the summer.

09:00: Harvey Vale loan bid rejected

According to the Athletic, Chelsea rejected a loan move from Huddersfield Town for Harvey Vale as Thomas Tuchel wants to use the youngster towards the end of the season.

Instead, Tino Anjorin will join the Terriers on loan.

08:45: Good morning, Blues

We're underway on Deadline Day. What is expected to be in store for Thomas Tuchel's side today? 

Click here to see what Absolute Chelsea expect on the final day of the January transfer window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008934178h (1)
News

Deadline Day Live: The Latest Chelsea Transfer News

40 minutes ago
imago1009095433h (2)
News

What Chelsea Can Expect on Deadline Day as January Window Ends

3 hours ago
imago0049269351h
News

Revealed: Why Chelsea Signed Hakim Ziyech & Frank Lampard's Role

11 hours ago
imago1008604075h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have 'Very Good' Relationship With Jules Kounde's Agent Amid Summer Transfer Links

11 hours ago
imago0028202642h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Yet to Make a Formal Bid for Barcelona Forward Ousmane Dembele

12 hours ago
imago1004663017h
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United Enquire About Chelsea's Kenedy

12 hours ago
imago1008604056h
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde 'Very Upset' After Sevilla Blocked Chelsea Transfer

13 hours ago
imago1009046486h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni Price Tag Set at £83M Amid Interest From Chelsea

14 hours ago