Deadline Day Live: The Latest Chelsea Transfer News

Deadline day has arrived and Chelsea could still make moves on the final day of the transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel's side are yet to bring in any first team players this window despite prioritising a wing-back in January. It is unlikely the Blues will land any new arrivals on Monday, but never say never on Deadline Day.

Ousmane Dembele has also been linked with a move, which could materialise on the final day of the window as PSG remain heavily linked and the front-runners for his signature amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

09:15: Ousmane Dembele update

As per L'Equipe via GFFN, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele would prefer a move to the Premier League, and in particular Chelsea, where he could rejoin Thomas Tuchel.

However, the Blues were not interested in a deal in Jauary for Dembele as he is out of contract in the summer.

09:00: Harvey Vale loan bid rejected

According to the Athletic, Chelsea rejected a loan move from Huddersfield Town for Harvey Vale as Thomas Tuchel wants to use the youngster towards the end of the season.

Instead, Tino Anjorin will join the Terriers on loan.

08:45: Good morning, Blues

We're underway on Deadline Day. What is expected to be in store for Thomas Tuchel's side today?

