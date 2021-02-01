Deadline Day Live: The latest on Billy Gilmour's future at Chelsea

Billy Gilmour's future at Chelsea is far from solved this month as the transfer window comes to an end.

The 19-year-old was considering the possibility of a loan exit to boost his chances of selection for the European Championships this summer.

But following the departure of Frank Lampard, Gilmour hasn't been involved in any of Thomas Tuchel's two matchday squads so far - Wolves and Burnley.

Tuchel admitted last week that he doesn't need to let anybody leave and provided an update on his thoughts on Gilmour.

"For Billy, I have a good impression. He is a very strategic guy, very high level of game understanding, good in the first contact, clever positioning.

"We will see if he has the physical level. But he is super quick with his feet."

Here's the latest on Gilmour's future on Deadline Day [Refresh to check for updates]:

Monday 1 February - 8.15am [UK]

Billy Gilmour to Southampton?

Sky Sports are reporting that Southampton are interested in Billy Gilmour.

Monday 1 February - 8.01am [UK]

Billy Gilmour set to stay at Chelsea?

As per David Ornstein of the Athletic, Gilmour is more likely to stay at Chelsea this month.

Unless things take a surprising turn, Gilmour will stay at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

Gilmour will use the time to assess his future at Chelsea under Tuchel before deciding his fate for next season, where a season-long loan could be the best course of action.

Monday 1 February - 7.33am [UK]

Billy Gilmour to Southampton?

Th 19-year-old has been linked with a loan move to the south coast to join Southampton until the end of the season.

He is reportedly in talks with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side over a short-term move, as per the Mail.

