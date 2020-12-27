Dean Smith: Aston Villa have to be at their best against Chelsea

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has claimed that his side will have to leave no stone unturned if they're to get a result against Chelsea on Monday.

Smith's men enter the clash on the back of three wins on the spin while Chelsea look to turn a corner after a poor run of results, having lost three of their last four league matches.

Previewing the clash, Smith said: "Chelsea have got very, very good players, we’ve seen with their acquisitions in the summer that we need to be at our best, we know what we’re coming up against."

Smith gave his thoughts on Chelsea, saying he expects a difficult game against the Blues.

He added: "We’re coming up against a top-four team in the Premier League.

“We’ve got to be ready for that and ready to compete."

The Englishman knows that his side may have to adopt a pragmatic approach to get a result in west London.

Smith said: "If we see less of the ball then we’ve got to make sure we’re very good without the ball but when we win it back we’ve got to go and use it very well."

