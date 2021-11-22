Dean Smith: Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour 'Vital' to Norwich City Staying in Premier League

Norwich City boss Dean Smith believes Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour is vital for the Canaries in their quest to stay in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old joined the Canaries on a season-long loan under Daniel Farke but only made six appearances for the newly-promoted side.

Questions were asked over his role and Farke remained firm, but the German was dismissed in recent weeks and was replaced by Smith.

Smith took to Gilmour immediately at Carrow Road and started him in their 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon, which saw the Scotsman earn the Man fo the Match award.

That came as no surprise to anybody considering the quality and talent that Gilmour possesses.

Smith knows how important and valuable Gilmour is, and the pivotal role he will play in Norwich staying up this season.

“Billy will be very vital to staying up,” said Smith, as quoted by the Independent.

“When you have a player of that talent on loan, you want to get the best out of him. We want to utilise the strengths he has and he was part of a good team performance in the second half.

“He showed pockets of what he could do in the first half but we had to see another side to him because we didn’t have an awful lot of the ball, but I think he showed everybody what he can do.”

He added: "I saw him play for Scotland in the international period and he is a footballer, there is no denying that.

“I went to watch him in one of his first games for Chelsea against Liverpool in the FA Cup and he ran the show. He is a terrific player but better than that is his attitude and character.

“He just loves football and wants to be out there all the time. He was watching our Under-23s play on Friday night and he was all over the pitch against Southampton trying to drive the players on. He is a wonderful character and a wonderful player as well.”

