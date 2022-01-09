Dean Smith Makes Honest Admission About Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Amid Norwich Abuse

Norwich manager Dean Smith has made it clear that him and his coaching staff are big fans of Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour, despite abuse coming from a large number of Canaries fans.

The Scottish international has been on loan at Norwich since the start of the 2021/22 season and has featured in 14 games in all competitions so far this season.

While Gilmour didn't play too much under former manager Daniel Farke, who was sacked in November, the 20-year-old has been seen on the pitch much more frequently as a part of Dean Smith's team.

As quoted by football.london, Dean Smith insisted that, despite the surrounding speculation around Norwich fans disliking Billy Gilmour, the youngster is keen 'to prove people wrong'.

"I was disappointed with what I heard. I didn't hear it at the actual game, but I had family members in the stand.

"It was a minority, Billy knows that. My message to them is to stick with your team.

"I have spoken to Billy. He wants to prove people wrong and show what a player he is.

"He never shies away from wanting the ball at any opportunity. Has he been at the top of his game? No, but nor have Norwich City and that's something that we both want to put right.

"Everybody within the dressing-room knows the value of Billy, but people have to remember he's 20 years old. He will keep working hard to get better."

