Dean Smith Offers Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Hope at Norwich City

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has told Billy Gilmour what he needs to do to regain his place in the side.

The 20-year-old joined the Canaries in the summer on a season-long loan as Thomas Tuchel believed the Scottish midfielder would benefit most under Daniel Farke who played the same system as Chelsea with the double-six.

Despite this, Gilmour has only featured six times for the newly-promoted side this season in all competitions, with his last Premier League appearance coming against Watford in September.

Gilmour's future at Carrow Road has, naturally, come into question in recent weeks which saw Tuchel asked about his future after their 7-0 thrashing of Norwich at Stamford Bridge last month.

The Chelsea boss replied: “We will take the decision in January. That’s when decisions have to be made, not now.

“I spoke with Daniel (Farke) about it and I was happy to meet with Billy around the (Norwich) match.

“The things were clear when we decided together (in the summer), that he was looking for more minutes and game time at another club. The challenge was clear that he has to fight his way through. This is where it is right now.”

But Farke has now been dismissed and Smith is now in charge of the Canaries.

Gilmour has a fresh chance, but he has to take the opportunity when it comes around.

Smith spoke in his first press conference of what role the Chelsea loanee will play and offered him a glimpse of hope over his future at the club for the remainder of the season.

"A big role along with the rest of the squad," replied Smith over Gilmour's role in the team. "It's a new start for them, a new coaching team coming in. We'll get to see them tomorrow in training and it's down to them to impress us now to get into the team."



