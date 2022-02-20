Skip to main content
Declan Rice: Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is 'A Top Player'

West Ham midfielder and former Chelsea academy player Declan Rice has labelled Mateo Kovacic as 'a top player'. 

The Blues man has been one of the club's best performers so far this season, making 28 appearances in all competitions. 

He had been absent from the squad for a while due to an injury and testing positive for Covid-19, but he has recently been more involved in the first team since returning to the side. 

imago1009845556h

In an interview with BT Sport, Rice was full of compliments when talking about the Croatian international.

"He’s incredible. I think you don’t really realise how good he is until you play against him. Obviously, when you watch him, you appreciate the good footballer that he is.

Read More

"He can take the ball in tight areas, his dribbling ability is unbelievable, he can find a pass, control games, and is fairly quick as well.

"He’s always been a tough opponent to play against. Every time I played against him, even in the Euros, he’s done some stuff on the ball where I thought, ‘Wow, he’s a top player.'"

imago1008929554h

Kovacic signed for Chelsea on an initial loan deal from Real Madrid in 2018, before making a permanent move to west London the season after.

He has amassed 168 appearances in all competitions for them since then, scoring four goals and assisting 12.

The central midfielder came on as a substitute in his side's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, with Hakim Ziyech scoring the only goal of the game in south London.

imago1009560822h
