Declan Rice and Mason Mount Drop Possible Chelsea Transfer Hint

Declan Rice Makes Chelsea Hint on England Duty Amid Transfer Interest

The West Ham man is fuelling the transfer rumours.
Declan Rice has dropped another hint towards a potential transfer to Chelsea this summer whilst participating on a live stream for the England YouTube channel.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, having rejected two contract offers in East London.

Standing next to his best friend and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount when appearing on the England YouTube channel's 'Lions Den', Rice was asked who would make up his combined Chelsea and West Ham five-a-side team and his answer pointed at a Chelsea transfer sooner rather than later.

The pair were all smiles after England progressed to the Round of 16 at Euro 2020

Upon being asked, Rice jumped to declare that his team would have no goalkeepers or central defenders. He then proceeded to admit that his first thought would see him partner Chelsea's N'Golo Kante in midfield.

He said: "I don't think we should go with any keepers. We don't need any central defenders.

"My first two thoughts are to put me and (N'Golo) Kante together to protect the goal. You (Mason Mount) in front."

Declan Rice dropped a huge Chelsea hint, smiling and joking with Mason Mount as he admits he'd love to play in 5-a-side team with Mount, Kante and Havertz

"I feel like we need a West Ham player," he continued.

"It will go me (Rice) and Kante, you (Mount) and my forward will be Michael Antonio."`

Mount finished the team off by saying: "I'll finish off with a technical player, Kai (Havertz)."

Rice was quick to jump in and compliment the decision to finish the team with the Chelsea Champions League Final goalscorer. 

"Havertz. Wow. What a five a side that is. I'd pay great money to play in that (team)!"

