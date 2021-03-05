Declan Rice: Mason Mount is 'proving everyone wrong week in week out'

Declan Rice doesn't want to hear any negative talk about Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as he continues to silence his doubters with his performances on the pitch.

Mount has come under criticism and scrutiny across parts of the footballing world, but proved the critics wrong once again on Thursday night as he curled in the match-winner at Anfield to secure Chelsea a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has faced unwarranted criticism on social media, both from sections of the Chelsea fanbase and from supporters of other teams, but he isn't taking one notice of it.

And his best mate, and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice came to the support of Mount following the win in Merseyside.

He wrote on Twitter: "I don’t want to hear no more negativity on Mason Mount's name again ... proving everyone wrong week in week out."

Mount replied to his post saying: "That's my boy."

It was a brave performance from the Blues against the Reds and Mount was left in high spirits post-match after his goal earned the win to extend Tuchel's unbeaten start to 10 games.

"Where the season is at the moment it is very tight in the top four, we are in and around and we want to keep pushing," said Mount.

"We have been on a good run recently, we have been keeping clean sheets but not scoring enough. It was very good to score tonight

“Massive win. Every game now is a big win, we need to get as many three points as we can. We have the team to do it, we want to keep going."

