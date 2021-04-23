Declan Rice set to miss Chelsea clash but Jesse Lingard 'should' be fit for West Ham to face Blues

Declan Rice to miss Chelsea clash but Jesse Lingard 'should' be fit for West Ham to face Blues

West Ham are set to be without Declan Rice to face Chelsea on Saturday evening, but are expected to have Jesse Lingard available for selection.

Chelsea travel to the London stadium for the city derby as the race for the top four intensifies. Thomas Tuchel's side overtook their London counterparts with their goalless draw against Brighton on Tuesday, but only remain ahead of David Moyes' men on goal difference.

With six games to go, Saturday's clash could prove pivotal in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

And Chelsea have received an injury boost after West Ham insider EXWHUEmployee revealed Rice is expected to remain out of the side for the weekend's clash, despite being 'ahead of schedule'.

Rice is currently out following a knee injury which saw him have surgery at the beginning of April.

However the Blues are expected to come up against the in-form Jesse Lingard. In 10 appearances for the Hammers, Lingard has recorded nine goals and four assists.

The 28-year-old was substituted in their 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United last Saturday after picking up an injury which Moyes hoped was just cramp.

“I think it was just cramp, I don’t think it was anything serious," said Moyes on Saturday. "I think the one thing about Jesse, Jesse is a really fit boy."

And EXWHUEmployee has confirmed Lingard 'should be fit' to face Chelsea in east London.

Moyes is expected to confirm the full West Ham team news on Friday afternoon in his pre-match press conference.

