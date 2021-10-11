    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Dedication & Maturity - Romelu Lukaku Highlights Key Traits That He Acquired Since 2014 Chelsea Departure

    Author:

    Belgium's Romelu Lukaku has discussed the key attributes and traits that he has acquired since departing Chelsea in 2014.

    The striker returned to the club in the summer and believes that he has matured as both a player and a man.

    Speaking to Chelsea FC, Lukaku revealed what he has learned during his time away from London.

    sipa_35458842

    "I’m much more calm," he said. "I’ve matured with fatherhood and I’m more laidback. After winning in Italy and knowing what it takes to get there, that really helped me. In the last three years, I’ve been able to build something that I can take on for the rest of my career.

    "It can be complicated but when you really set your mind to do something and you really dedicate everything that you have to that goal, you can achieve it. I recognised my little qualities and talent but I also knew what I was not good at and I really spent a lot of time working on those attributes to be the complete package."

    sipa_35377822

    The striker has impressed with his development since departing the club as a youngster and returns as not only an elite forward but also a Ballon d'Or nominee following Inter Milan's Scudetto winning season.

    He will be hoping to secure even more silverware this season as the Blues challenge at the top end of the Premier League table, currently sitting first ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35371686
    News

    Dedication & Maturity - Romelu Lukaku Highlights Key Traits That He Acquired Since 2014 Chelsea Departure

    46 seconds ago
    sipa_35313936
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Unwilling to Bid More Than £34M for Real Madrid's Eden Hazard

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35323972
    News

    'Now is the Right Time' - Romelu Lukaku Reveals Reason for Chelsea Return

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35197848 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Carlo Ancelotti 'Very Fond' of Reece James Amid Real Madrid Interest

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35493251
    News

    Report: Mason Mount in Line to Start For England Against Hungary

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (29)
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Lifts Lid on 'Painful & Helpful' First Chelsea Spell Before £97.5M Return

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (34)
    Transfer News

    Report: Roman Abramovich's Stance on Eden Hazard's Chelsea Return Revealed

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35485699
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Monday 11 October

    2 hours ago