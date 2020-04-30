Absolute Chelsea
Dele Alli reveals why Spurs players hate Chelsea more than Arsenal

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has admitted that the Spurs squad dislike Chelsea more than north London rivals Arsenal. 

Chelsea and Spurs have had several fierce battles including the 'Battle of Stamford Bridge' back in 2016, when the Blues fought back a two goal deficit to draw the game to hand Leicester City the Premier League title. 

Speaking to Copa90, Alli revealed the reasons why Chelsea have jumped ahead of Arsenal in the magnitude of rivalry for the Spurs squad.  

"I think if you ask the fans they will give you a different answer, but as players - the way things have been going with the league and the games - the rivalry with Chelsea is bigger than the one with Arsenal, because of what they have done to us in recent years.

"For fans it’s different, because the North London derby is massive, but as players I think it’s Chelsea."

Chelsea have the bragging rights over Spurs this season as well, having secured the league double against Jose Mourinho's side - winning 2-0 away from home in December, and then 2-1 in west London back in February. 

WATCH: Frank Lampard has thrown shade at Mourinho previously this season. 

But the rivalry has heated up this term following Spurs' appointment of former Blues boss Mourinho. 

Tottenham also remain behind Frank Lampard's side in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. 

