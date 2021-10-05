Demba Ba Planned Chelsea Move 10 Years Before Making Switch Official

Demba Ba's plan was to join Chelsea at some point during his career, he has revealed.

The now 36-year-old joined the Blues back in January 2013 from Newcastle United, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

"It feels good to be here, I'm very happy and very proud," he said upon his signing. "When the club who won the Champions League wants you, the decision is very easy. This club is massive and that's something that helped the decision a lot. It was not a hard one."

Ba went onto make 51 appearances for the Blues, scoring 14 goals and assisting five, including the infamous late goal against Paris Saint-Germain in April 2014 to send Chelsea through to the Champions League semi-finals.

The former Chelsea forward went onto win just the Europa League during his time in west London.

His dream was to play for PSG but that never materialised. However he did make an admission about playing for Chelsea during his younger days.

What Demba Ba said

In an interview with beIN Sports, Ba revealed: “My dream would have been to play for Paris, and sometimes dreams are good where they are. Dreams remain dreams. At the time of the transfer, I was really happy, because playing for Chelsea was an objective.

“Chelsea was written on a piece of paper when I was 16, with other clubs around it. It was already planned 10 years before, in my head. In my career as a football, I started with a map to follow."

