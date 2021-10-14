    • October 14, 2021
    Demba Ba Criticises Jose Mourinho Over Lack of Chelsea Game Time

    Author:

    Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has criticised his former boss Jose Mourinho for his lack of playing time under the Portuguese manager.

    The Senegal international was third choice striker, behing Samuel Eto'o and Fernando Torres despite their poor form.

    And following his retirement, Ba has criticised Mourinho, saying that he 'didn't give me anything'.

    Mourinho cover TOT

    Ba was signed before Mourinho took over as Chelsea boss and scored some crucial goals for the Blues but found himself out of the team under Mourinho, after he took over from Rafa Belitez/

    Ba previously admitted that Mourinho 'is the kind of guy who throws a bomb into the dressing room'.

    sipa_34516303

    Speaking to the Athletic, the now retired striker criticised his former manager.

    He said: "At Chelsea, it was like, which mask is he going to put on today? Will he be the happy one, the sarcastic one, the sad one, the angry one? At a point, you don’t mind anymore because you know, he’s just playing with you. He plays the game very well.

    “Is he really like this? I don’t know. I hope that in my process of learning about the game, I’ll have an opportunity to meet him again. Did he give me a hard time? No, he didn’t. He didn’t give me anything, because I never played!”

