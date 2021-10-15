Demba Ba: Rafa Benitez's Chelsea Boos Crazy, Must've Been Good to Lift Silverware

    • October 15, 2021
    Demba Ba Makes Rafa Benitez Admission After Chelsea Boos

    Author:

    Demba Ba has praised former Chelsea boss Rafa Benitez after he clinched Europa League glory despite a 'crazy' time with the Stamford Bridge faithful.

    Benitez took charge in controversial circumstances in west London. Roberto Di Matteo was axed just months after clinching the Champions League title in Munich in 2012, albeit on an interim basis. 

    After managing Liverpool and his previous comments about the Blues, Benitez was an unpopular figure amongst the fans and that was voiced from the stands in every game, home and away. 

    sipa_33941858

    Despite this, the Spaniard went onto win silverware in his short stay in west London as the Blues sealed a 2-1 win against Benfica in the Europa League final. 

    Ba was one of those who came in under Benitez, joining from Newcastle United in January 2013, and he's now revealed the 'crazy' atmosphere at the club during Benitez's days in charge. 

    What Demba Ba said

    “It was weird because Rafa was getting booed by the Chelsea supporters at every game,” Ba told the Athletic

    “To see your manager getting booed all the time is crazy. But he stayed focused. He managed to get us into the Champions League, we finished third, he won the Europa League, and we went to two semi-finals in the domestic cups. So he must have been good.”

