Demba Ba Reveals Jose Mourinho's Team Talk Which Saw Chelsea Stop Liverpool Winning Historic Premier League Title

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has revealed what Jose Mourinho told his team ahead of the Blues' clash with Liverpool back in 2014.

Liverpool were leading the race for the title, needing a win against a depleted Chelsea side as Mourinho rested players for the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

And now Ba has revealed what the Portguese manager told his team ahead of the clash.

Speaking to the Athletic, Ba said: “I remember Jose saying: ‘They think we’re a Mickey Mouse team! But we will show them!” And we went out fighting. I was up against Martin Skrtel and Mama (Mamadou Sakho) and I played an unbelievable game. I felt like I did at Newcastle. This was the game that changed Jose’s view of me, I think.”

Ba capitalised on a Steven Gerrard mistake before Willian scored in added time for the Blues to come out 2-0 winners and ruin the Red's chance at the Premier League title.

This comes after Ba openly criticised Mourinho's management methods.

His goal at Anfield is iconic for many Chelsea fans as it helped stop their fierce rivals from lifting a Premier League title under Brendan Rodgers.

