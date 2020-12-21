Marcel Desailly: Olivier Giroud is not the future for Chelsea

Former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly believes that Olivier Giroud can not be the main man for Chelsea upfront, despite being handed a more regular starting berth in recent weeks.

The Frenchman netted again during a 2-1 defeat away at Wolves in the Blues previous outing, but has only just forced his way back into Lampard's first team plans.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

However Desailly believes that Giroud will no be the answer to lead the line for the Blues in the future, with Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham likely to take the position soon.

"He is not the future of Chelsea and he can never be the main man," Desailly told Goal.

"He can only be important at moments for the club because Lampard can be clever to study the opponents and use him in specific games against teams who don’t like facing a player with his strengths.

"I believe that Lampard has helped Giroud shine often by getting a lot out of him but he can’t be the first choice for Lampard. He has Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner to compete with, so he can’t maintain his first-choice status from the start until the end.

"It is just down to Lampard to use him at the right time, get runners around him to allow him to shine. He is 34 years old now so don’t ask him to be the main man but make sure that he is important when he is needed. With his age, and status as a world champion, then I think this is about how and when you use him."

(Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The former France international also highlighted the importance of his role with French national team, and believes he would still be picked irrespective of his performances at club level.

"He is indispensable for the national team," he continued. "Giroud is the perfect team-mate and player for the France national team. He is the first choice in the national team. [Anthony] Martial doesn’t combine as well in the national team as Giroud.

"[Kylian] Mbappe can play down the middle but he is the world champion from being out wide. You have to pick Giroud, who is the second top scorer in France’s history, even if at club level he is on and off."

----------

