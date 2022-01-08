Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Deserved to Start' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea's 17-Year-Old Debutant Lewis Hall

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised youngster Lewis Hall for stepping up in his debut performance against Chesterfield in the west London side's 5-1 FA Cup third round win.

The 17-year-old, who has been in the Blues' academy since under-8 level, finally made his debut today in the absence of Marcos Alonso.

imago1009016303h

After the game, Thomas Tuchel discussed why he included Hall in the fixture, claiming he 'deserved to start'.

"It was his performance and attitude in training," said Tuchel, as quoted by Adam Newson. "The attitude his showed in our possession games and small-sided games. He was good and deserved to start."

Read More

"We needed a pause for Toni (Rudiger), Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Marcos (Alonso) in the defence and we had three defenders left and he was one of them."

"It's clear what we demand in the players in the position. We have a very supportive dressing room and this is very good for the young boys. They have to step up and show what they are capable of and they did again." 

imago1008930473h

With usual starting left-back Ben Chilwell likely out of action for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, Chelsea have been on the hunt for a new man to fill in down the left flank.

After his performance today where he registered an assist and three goal involvements, Lewis Hall could be the player Thomas Tuchel has been searching for.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009016303h
News

'Deserved to Start' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea's 17-Year-Old Debutant Lewis Hall

36 seconds ago
imago1008826836h (1)
News

Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga 'More Assured' Under Tuchel Than Lampard

30 minutes ago
imago1008394252h
News

'An Incredible Feeling' - Lewis Hall Ecstatic Following Chelsea Debut in 5-1 Win Over Chesterfield

1 hour ago
imago1008930800h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Chelsea's Early Performance in 5-1 Victory Over Chesterfield

1 hour ago
imago1009015008h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield | FA Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009015014h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield | FA Cup

2 hours ago
imago1009015070h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield: Blues Advance to Fourth Round of FA Cup After Vintage First-Half Display

2 hours ago
imago1008345995h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Chesterfield Clash

4 hours ago