‘Deserves Every Penny’ - Pundit on Reece James Signing a New Contract With Chelsea

With reports that Reece James could sign a new deal at Chelsea, one former player has said he definitely deserves it.

Earlier this week, a report came out claiming that Chelsea right-back Reece James is in store for a new deal.

This is great news for the Blues as there were murmurs that Real Madrid was interested in the England international.

James is one of the best right-backs in world football and pretty much everyone thinks that it's the correct decision by Todd Boehly to offer him a new deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan said that James deserves 'every penny'.

“I think he deserves that big new deal.

“He’s one of the best right-backs, not just in the country – but in the world.

“He can come in with assists, goals – and when he’s defending one-versus-one, he’s probably better than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“All in all, he’s the full package for a wing-back and he deserves every penny he gets. He’s put in performances for Chelsea, performances for England.

“He’s exciting, still young – and exactly the sort of player Chelsea should be building their team around.

“They’ve lost centre-halves, but to keep him at the club and keep him happy – no one would grumble at that.”

