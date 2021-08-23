August 23, 2021
Details for Champions League Group Stage Draw: Date & Time, Chelsea's Possible Opponents, How to Watch

All the details you need.
Chelsea will find out their 2021/22 Champions League group stage opponents on Thursday 26 August.

Thomas Tuchel's side are the reigning European Champions are beating Manchester City in the final in Porto back in May. 

Now the new season is upon us and Chelsea will be looking to defend their European title as they head into the draw in Pot 1.

Here are all the details for the Champions League Group Stage Draw:

Details

Date: Thursday 26 August 2021

Time:  5pm BST 

Location: Istanbul, Turkey

How to Watch: Available to watch on the UEFA website, or live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

Who is in the draw?

26 teams have already qualified for the group stages with six remaining teams still yet to qualify - they are due to play their final play-off fixtures on Wednesday 25 August, the day before the draw is due to take place. 

Confirmed Teams:

Belgium: Club Brugge

England: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United,

France: Lille, Paris Saint-Germain

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg

Italy: AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan, Juventus

Netherlands: Ajax

Portugal: Porto, Sporting Lisbon

Russia: Zenit Saint Petersburg

Spain: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Villarreal

Turkey: Besiktas

Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv

What Pot are Chelsea in?

Chelsea are in Pot 1 because they won the competition in the 2020/21 season. 

They won't be able to play anyone from their own domestic league. 

When are the Champions League group games played?

Matchday 1: 14/15 September 2021

Matchday 2: 28/29 September 2021

Matchday 3: 19/20 October 2021

Matchday 4: 2/3 November 2021

Matchday 5: 23/24 November 2021

Matchday 6: 7/8 December 2021

