Details for Champions League Group Stage Draw: Date & Time, Chelsea's Possible Opponents, How to Watch
Chelsea will find out their 2021/22 Champions League group stage opponents on Thursday 26 August.
Thomas Tuchel's side are the reigning European Champions are beating Manchester City in the final in Porto back in May.
Now the new season is upon us and Chelsea will be looking to defend their European title as they head into the draw in Pot 1.
Here are all the details for the Champions League Group Stage Draw:
Details
Date: Thursday 26 August 2021
Time: 5pm BST
Location: Istanbul, Turkey
How to Watch: Available to watch on the UEFA website, or live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.
Who is in the draw?
26 teams have already qualified for the group stages with six remaining teams still yet to qualify - they are due to play their final play-off fixtures on Wednesday 25 August, the day before the draw is due to take place.
Confirmed Teams:
Belgium: Club Brugge
England: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United,
France: Lille, Paris Saint-Germain
Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg
Italy: AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan, Juventus
Netherlands: Ajax
Portugal: Porto, Sporting Lisbon
Russia: Zenit Saint Petersburg
Spain: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Villarreal
Turkey: Besiktas
Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv
What Pot are Chelsea in?
Chelsea are in Pot 1 because they won the competition in the 2020/21 season.
They won't be able to play anyone from their own domestic league.
When are the Champions League group games played?
Matchday 1: 14/15 September 2021
Matchday 2: 28/29 September 2021
Matchday 3: 19/20 October 2021
Matchday 4: 2/3 November 2021
Matchday 5: 23/24 November 2021
Matchday 6: 7/8 December 2021
