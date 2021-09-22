September 22, 2021
Details of Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw: Date, Time, How to Watch & Chelsea's Potential Ball Number

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw is set to take place on Wednesday night. 

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the third round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night hoping for a spot in the next round which will take place next month. 

The details for the draw have been released, with the winners of Chelsea and Aston Villa set to be ball number 13 in the draw which takes place on Wednesday.

Here are all the details you need ahead of Wednesday's draw:

Date: Wednesday 22 September 2021

Time: The draw will take place following the conclusion of Manchester United's tie against West Ham, which is set to finish around just before 10pm (UK) should it go to a penalty shootout.

How can I watch? It'll be live on Sky Sports as well on Carabao Cup broadcasts.

When will ties be played? The fourth round fixtures will take place on the week commencing October 25. 

Confirmed ball numbers:

1 Brentford

2 Burnley

3 Leeds United

4 Liverpool

5 Manchester City

6 Preston North End

7 Queens Park Rangers

8 Southampton

9 Stoke City

10 Sunderland

11 Arsenal / AFC Wimbledon

12 Brighton and Hove Albion / Swansea City

13 Chelsea / Aston Villa

14 Manchester United / West Ham United

15 Millwall / Leicester City

16 Wolverhampton Wanderers / Tottenham Hotspur

