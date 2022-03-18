Details of Nick Candy's Chelsea Bid Following Raine Deadline Revealed

Nick Candy submitted his bid for Chelsea Football Club ahead of Raine Group's deadline at 9pm on Friday.

The Chelsea fan reportedly bidded over £2 billion after forming a consortium ahead of the deadline.

Now, several sources have revealed the details of his bid as Candy released a statement regarding what he wants to do with the Club.

According to James Robson of Standard Sport, the proposal promises a new world-class stadium that will 'reimagine the spectator experience, transform the revenue profile of the club & set a new benchmark in stadium design whilst creating a major new landmark for London'.

Jacob Steinberg adds to this, stating that the bid features a promise of opportunity for Chelsea fans to acquire a share of economic and voting rights.

Candy's bid also forgives outstanding balance of the loan from the Club to Chelsea Pitch Owners plc, so that Stamford Bridge is secured by and for Chelsea’s supporters and grant fans a golden share.



IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the Sun Sport, Candy released a statement following his bid as he took aim at Manchester United and declared that he would be open to keeping Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia at the Club.

"On the pitch and in the transfer market, it’s simple - follow the model. It's not failed us and it's done really well," he said.

"The last 20 years have been brilliant on the pitch. We’ve played glorious football, won everything, and Roman has done an incredible job with his team. If I got hold of the club I wouldn't change Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia.

"And if they want it to stay I would love them to stay. Why change something that is brilliant?"

IMAGO / PA Images

The potential next Chelsea owner continued to outline his ambition, stating that the Club should not end up like Manchester United.

"I don't think we should end up like Manchester United where we have one rich family that owns Chelsea and there should be a new benchmark of owning football clubs.

"Why does there have to be one rich family that the fans end up hating because they don't invest? It should be a global consortium of the best-in-class in every part of the world.

"We have 100 million fans in China, over 80 million fans in India and over 70 million in southeast Asia. We have European and American fans so why doesn't the consortium come from each continent? And that's what I've tried to do with my bid."

IMAGO / Parsons Media

The Blues fan concluded by discussing the opportunity for fan involvement at the Club.

He finalised: "We have a chance with Chelsea to put the fans heart and centre of the club. There is no club without the fans. In 100 years time there will still be fans whoever the owner is.

"In 100 years time there will still be fans whoever the owner is. We are just custodians of the club for a period of time - that is all we are.

"We can actually set the benchmark of how it is done, following the Tracey Crouch recommendations. We want to be the golden standard of how to do it."

It is now up to Raine Group to decide on the best next owner of Chelsea Football Club.

