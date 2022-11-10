Skip to main content
'Devastated' - Reece James On Missing The World Cup

IMAGO / Action Plus

'Devastated' - Reece James On Missing The World Cup

Ahead of the England World Cup squad announcement, Chelsea defender Reece James has released a statement regarding his exclusion.

It was always going to be difficult for Reece James to recover quickly enough for the World Cup and now news has come out that he will not be a part of Gareth Southgate's squad. 

The defender took to social media on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the current situation with fans everywhere. 

Reece James for England

'Devastated. The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be right, but I always felt it was possible. I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and I truly believed I could help the team.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and send love.'

Any player will be devastated to miss out on a World Cup through injury and the 22-year-old is no different. 

Reece James

The one positive that can be taken from this is he will be avoiding the risk of re-injury by rushing back too soon for the sake of being in the squad, though this will likely be of little solace to James and understandably so.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Marc Cucurella
Match Coverage

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Player Ratings

By Stephen Smith
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: PSG Want To Sign Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante As A Free Agent

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Target Moises Caicedo In January

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Reignite Interest For Romeo Lavia In January

By Dylan McBennett
Glen Johnson Chelsea
News

Exclusive: Glen Johnson Talks About How Chelsea Can Improve, England's World Cup Chances And Why He Left The Club & More

By Owen Cummings
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Miss Out On World Cup Place

By Luka Foley
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Manchester City Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Martin Terrier
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Move For Rennes Forward Martin Terrier

By Dylan McBennett