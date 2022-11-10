'Devastated' - Reece James On Missing The World Cup

It was always going to be difficult for Reece James to recover quickly enough for the World Cup and now news has come out that he will not be a part of Gareth Southgate's squad.

The defender took to social media on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the current situation with fans everywhere.

'Devastated. The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be right, but I always felt it was possible. I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and I truly believed I could help the team.'

'I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and send love.'

Any player will be devastated to miss out on a World Cup through injury and the 22-year-old is no different.

The one positive that can be taken from this is he will be avoiding the risk of re-injury by rushing back too soon for the sake of being in the squad, though this will likely be of little solace to James and understandably so.

