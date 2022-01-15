"Did Not Deserve to Lose" - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Defeat at Man City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that his side did not deserve to fall to defeat against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues left the Etihad 1-0 losers after a fantastic Kevin De Bruyne long ranged goal.

Speaking after the match via BT Sport Football, Tuchel gave his honest verdict on the result.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked if the result was disappointing, Tuchel said: "The result, yes. This can happen if you play at City. We deserved a draw, defended very well. We did not allow chances. The goal was when we were not under pressure. We had chances. Performance wise, this is okay."

The head coach continued to reiterate that he believes his side desevered a point in the match.

"We did not deserve to lose. We have won games like this against City. Is like this," he continued.

"You need to wait for the moments, the minutes when you are confident and have the legs for it. All the time when we won the challenges we were strong and dangerous. We were more aggressive in counter-attacks.

"We had good moments, moments where we suffered. We could create more chances with better timing, passing, ball control."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The result sees Chelsea go 13 points behind the Citizen's, with their title hopes all but over after a disappointing defeat.

The Blues will turn their attention to the several cup competitions still on offer to them, including the UEFA Champions League trophy which Tuchel will be desperate to retain.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube