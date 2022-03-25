Didier Deschamps Confirms Chelsea's N'Golo Kante to Return for France Against South Africa

France manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that N'Golo Kante will feature for his international side against South Africa in their second friendly match of the break.

This comes after the midfielder had to leave the French camp for 'personal reasons'.

Speaking to the press, via Marc Mechenoua, French boss Deschamps confirmed Kante will return for their second fixture of the international break as they take on South Africa.

He said: "(N'Golo) Kante will be there for the second match. (Presnel) Kimpembe is better and will do the session. Kylian (Mbappe) is not going to do the session because of an ENT infection. I will take stock with him and the medical staff tomorrow."

This will come as a bit of a blow to Chelsea, who would have been hopeful of Kante resting during the break in order to return in good shape to training ahead of the Blues' clash against Brentford.

Instead he will likely play against South Africa on Tuesday night before returning to Cobham and preparing for the clash against Brentford on Saturday.

Chelsea will be hoping to be closer to deciding on the new owners to replace Roman Abramovich after he put the Club up for sale.

Raine Group are set to announce the shorltisted candidates and encourage improved offers following the March 18 deadline last week.

It remains to be seen as to who will be chosen to take over from Abramovich but it was previously reported that Todd Boehly's consortium believed they could get a deal done before the clash against Brentford.

