Didier Deschamps Delivers News on N'Golo Kante Injury After France Call-Up

France manager Didier Deschamps has discussed Chelsea's N'Golo Kante ahead of his call-up to the French national team.

The midfielder was handed an international call-up despite not travelling with Chelsea to face Malmo on Tuesday.

Speaking after the international squad announcement via stadiumastro, Deschamps opened up on Kante's inclusion.

The club revealed that Kante was not in the squad as he stayed behind to recover whilst the Blues faced Malmo, but Deschamps has said that this is not true.

He said: "(He) is not in a recovery phase.

"He wasn’t here with us in the last break. He's not playing as many games with Chelsea because they have three matches every week. It's not bad for him and for us."

Kante is set to return for Chelsea as they face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday after a precautionary move saw him miss the midweek clash against Malmo.

The Frenchman has made nine appearances so far this season, but a groin injury and a period of isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19 has seen some of his gametime limited during the current campaign.

Should he be fit enough in time for the weekend, Kante could feature against Burnley as Chelsea look to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season, with the European Champions currently sitting in first.

