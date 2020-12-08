Didier Deschamps delivers verdict on Olivier Giroud's form & playing time

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
France manager Didier Deschamps has revealed his delight at the form and playing time that Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has accumulated in recent weeks.

The French striker bagged another vital goal at the weekend in a 3-1 victory over Leeds United after earning a spot in the starting XI with a four goal haul in the Champions League.

fbl-fra-ukr-friendly

The World Cup winning manager praised the role that Giroud has had so far on Chelsea's campaign and hopes his consistency continues ahead of the European Championships next summer.

"We often talk about Olivier, he is often criticised. A lot of the things said about him are unfair and he has this strength of character," he said during his press conference on Monday. 

"When we call on him he scores and when he doesn’t score he is still useful. It’s a much happier time for him. Good for him, it was not the case when he came in selection. What other people say, everyone is free to think what they want. Just look at the number of goals he has scored.

"I’m happy for him and I’m hoping it can last. If Lampard decides to have him play three days a week, that’s not ideal either.

"The happy medium is good, that he takes advantage of this ideal period for him. He is one of the very best attackers at international level."

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league

Frank Lampard has continued to highlight the importance of keeping the Frenchman in his squad, and has heaped praise on his performances in recent weeks.

With Giroud in top form, concerns have been raised over the role of German forward Timo Werner but Lampard has rubbished doubts over his recent form.

