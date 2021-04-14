Didier Drogba and Cesc Fabregas react to Chelsea reaching Champions League semi-finals

Former Chelsea duo Didier Drogba and Cesc Fabregas have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's side reaching the Champions League semi-finals,

Chelsea sealed a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto on Tuesday night after falling to a 1-0 defeat in the second leg at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

It's the first time since the Blues have reached the semi final stage since 2014, when they were beaten by Atletico Madrid. They will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

The spirits were high in the Chelsea camp after Tuchel hailed the performance and result of the Blues in Seville, stating they were deserved winners.

He added: "It is a very big achievement. You see when Chelsea was last in the semi final. We are not used to being there. Once you are there, you play for the final. This is clear."

And Drogba, who was part of the 2012 triumph in Munich, and Fabregas both took to social media to react to the Blues progressing into the semi-finals.

Drogba wrote, "Slowly but surely" while Fabregas responded with clapping and party emojis as he continued to show support to his former side.

Thiago Silva is also hoping for Champions League glory this season.

"We hope that we can celebrate this trophy," said the 36-year-old post match.

He added: "We did not play a great match today, but we did our jobs in the first leg."

But can the Blues do it? Time will tell, but they are only two games away from the final in Istanbul.

