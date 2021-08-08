Sports Illustrated home
Didier Drogba Confirms Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Transfer

Author:
Publish date:

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has dropped a huge hint over Romelu Lukaku's imminent move to Chelsea from Inter Milan.

The Blues are close to securing a five-year deal for the Belgium international, who has agreed personal terms over a huge contract at Stamford Bridge, where he will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax).

Inter have accepted a bid worth £97.5 million for the 28-year-old, who is scheduled to undergo his Chelsea medical on Sunday in Belgium before flying to London to complete his transfer to Stamford Bridge

sipa_33969065 (1)

In a social media post, Drogba has all but confirmed that Lukaku is on his way to his former club as Chelsea's most expensive signing, a record previously held by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who signed for the Blues for £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

It has been reported recently that a final agreement for Lukaku was struck during call between members of the two clubs' boards that took place at 2:50 PM [UK] on Saturday.

It is worth noting that Inter has no intention of selling their talisman, as they rejected an initial offer made by the European champions for Lukaku, which included €100 million (£84.8 million) and Marcos Alonso, the striker's desire to complete a move to Chelsea persuaded the Italian side to cash in on their talisman.

sipa_31512478

Furthermore, the Anderlecht academy graduate requested to be left out of the matchday squad in his current side's friendly against Parma on Sunday to complete a move to west London.

Chelsea are expected a conclude a deal for the Belgium international over the weekend, with the club waiting to strike a total agreement with Inter over the structure of the fee, following which the striker will be announced as a Chelsea player on either Monday or Tuesday.

