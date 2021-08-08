Didier Drogba Confirms Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Transfer

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has dropped a huge hint over Romelu Lukaku's imminent move to Chelsea from Inter Milan.

The Blues are close to securing a five-year deal for the Belgium international, who has agreed personal terms over a huge contract at Stamford Bridge, where he will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax).

Inter have accepted a bid worth £97.5 million for the 28-year-old, who is scheduled to undergo his Chelsea medical on Sunday in Belgium before flying to London to complete his transfer to Stamford Bridge

Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

In a social media post, Drogba has all but confirmed that Lukaku is on his way to his former club as Chelsea's most expensive signing, a record previously held by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who signed for the Blues for £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

It has been reported recently that a final agreement for Lukaku was struck during call between members of the two clubs' boards that took place at 2:50 PM [UK] on Saturday.

It is worth noting that Inter has no intention of selling their talisman, as they rejected an initial offer made by the European champions for Lukaku, which included €100 million (£84.8 million) and Marcos Alonso, the striker's desire to complete a move to Chelsea persuaded the Italian side to cash in on their talisman.

Furthermore, the Anderlecht academy graduate requested to be left out of the matchday squad in his current side's friendly against Parma on Sunday to complete a move to west London.

Chelsea are expected a conclude a deal for the Belgium international over the weekend, with the club waiting to strike a total agreement with Inter over the structure of the fee, following which the striker will be announced as a Chelsea player on either Monday or Tuesday.

