'What an Achievement' - Didier Drogba Celebrates Chelsea's Club World Cup Win

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has rejoiced in Chelsea's Club World Cup win on Saturday night.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final to win the title for the first time, with Kai Havertz's penalty deep into extra time sealing the deal for his side.

Drogba was in attendance at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium as he saw his former side become World Champions.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, the Blues legend commented on how big the achievement is for the club.

"Winning the Champions League, now being World Champions... it's a lot. I always see basketball teams say they are World Champions. Today, Chelsea is a World Champion. What an achievement.

"It means a lot. After 2012 we couldn't win it. I wasn't there and we lost it... That's why I came to support the team. I hope it worked! It's good to see them lift the trophy we are missing."

Drogba scored the winning penalty in the Champions League final shootout in 2012 to send Chelsea to the Club World Cup that year, but left in the summer after eight years at the club.

IMAGO / Bernd Müller

Romelu Lukaku scored the opening goal of the game on Saturday, heading in from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross.

Palmeiras equalised soon after, with Raphael Veiga scoring from the spot after Thiago Silva was adjudged to have handled in the box.

The game required extra time to settle the tie, and Havertz's 117th minute winning penalty was enough to secure the title.

