'The Only Trophy Missing' - Didier Drogba Reveals What he Said to Thomas Tuchel Before Club World Cup Final

Didier Drogba Reveals What he Told Thomas Tuchel Before Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has revealed what he told manager Thomas Tuchel before their Club World Cup final win on Saturday.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in Abu Dhabi thanks to Kai Havertz's penalty deep into extra time.

Drogba was in attendance at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium that evening, and watched his former side lift the trophy for the very first time.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the Ivorian revealed what he said to the German boss before kick off.

"I told the boss (Thomas Tuchel) that this (Club World Cup) was the only trophy missing. Congrats to the players for the performance."

Having spent a total of nine years in west London, Drogba was never able to win the trophy himself but still celebrated the achievement, with Chelsea now winning every single major trophy possible.

"Winning the Champions League, now being World Champions... it's a lot. I always see basketball teams say they are World Champions. Today, Chelsea is a World Champion. What an achievement."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the Blues, heading in from Callum Hudson-Odoi's left sided cross early in the second half.

However Palmeiras were able to equalise a few minutes later via a Raphael Veiga spot kick, after Thiago Silva was penalised for a handball.

The score remained at 1-1 at the end of the 90 and extra time was required to decide the tie.

VAR then awarded Chelsea a penalty in the 117th minute and Havertz scored it to win the title.

