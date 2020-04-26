Absolute Chelsea
How Didier Drogba tried to convince Eden Hazard to join Chelsea in 2012

Matt Debono

Eden Hazard joined Chelsea back in the summer of 2012 after the Blues' magnificent Champions League triumph in Munich.

The Belgian, then at LOSC Lille, was a man in demand with Manchester City and Manchester United both interested in the then 21-year-old.

Terms had been agreed with all three clubs, and it remained unclear whether Chelsea would land Hazard.

As per HLN, Hazard revealed how Chelsea legend Didier Drogba tried to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.

"Suddenly Gervinho's phone rang in our the dressing room," Hazard said. "It was Drogba on the line. He insisted on passing the phone to me, 'I need to talk to him'.

"Drogba said to me, 'You have to come to Chelsea'. At that moment I was still in doubt. Chelsea were not doing that well in the Premier League. They wouldn't play Champions League the following year. [But] After that final, the choice was made quickly."

Chelsea's ability to make the impossible possible saw Hazard confirm which club he would join.

In a simple tweet, Hazard said: "I'm signing for the Champions League winner."

eden_jpeg_2239329b
Getty Images

"I knew I would easily adapt. London, close to home, not far from Lille. De Bruyne had just signed, Romelu was around," added Hazard.

"There were enough French speakers. I knew I would play enough. I was only sad that he, Drogba, decided to leave. Luckily he came back for one season."

The rest is history. Seven seasons at Chelsea saw the Belgian collect several Premier League trophies, along with other domestic and European success.

He then left in the summer of 2019 to complete his dream switch to Real Madrid.

