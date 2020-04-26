Diego Costa: Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wouldn't last a full season at Real Madrid

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa has revealed despite Antonio Conte being a 'good manager', he won't make it at a big club like Real Madrid.

The pair worked together in west London when Conte arrived in the summer of 2016, which saw the Italian revolutionise the three-back system which saw turn around a poor start to the season to lift the Premier League in Conte's first season in charge.

Costa spearheaded the Blues' attack under Conte's management, scoring 20 goals in 35 appearances in the Premier League as Chelsea were crowned champions on a tense night against West Brom at The Hawthorns in May 2017.

But following the impressive title win, Conte and Costa fell out after the Chelsea boss sent the 31-year-old a text message stating he wanted the Spaniard to leave.

It resulted in his departure back to Atletico Madrid in January 2018 ending his three-and-a-half-year stay in England.

Despite the feud between the two, Costa revealed to ESPN that he still believes his former boss remains a 'really good manager'.

"We [Antonio Conte and I] had problems off the pitch, but I think he is a really good manager," Costa said. "I have no hard feelings towards Conte."

Antonio Conte followed the forward out of Chelsea the following year despite FA Cup glory, and is now managing Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

Conte was linked with the job at Real Madrid in his year out of management, but Costa believes the 'suspicious' manager wouldn't complete a season at the Bernabeu.

"But to be a top, top manager, he needs to change the human side of his management. He is very suspicious. At a like, say, Real Madrid, he would never last a season," Costa added.

