Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Fernandinho names former Chelsea forward Diego Costa as 'most difficult' opponent

Matt Debono

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has named former Chelsea striker Diego Costa as the 'most difficult' opponent he has faced. 

Following his arrival to England in 2014 from Atletico Madrid, the 31-year-old proved to be a nuisance to each defence which he came up against every week in the Premier League. 

Costa wasn't just a goalscorer, which saw him net 58 goals in 120 appearances in all competition; the Spaniard based his game by playing on the edge. 

Despite picking up 30 yellow cards in his three-and-a-half-years at Chelsea, Costa never saw a straight red in his time at the club. He only picked up one red, a second bookable offence, which was in March 2016 against Everton at Goodison Park. 

One battle the former Chelsea forward had was with City midfielder Fernandinho, which saw the pair clash back in August 2015. 

Diego Costa was convinced that the Brazilian had elbowed him in the face, which saw him needing treatment and a bandage.

Tempers flared on the half-time whistle as the ex-Blues striker tried to confront Fernandinho in the tunnel.

But Fernandinho has admitted he would like to face Costa again despite the 'difficult' battles they endured against each other.

"The most difficult players I've faced are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe - all of them are so good and they cause a lot of problems to defenders.

"But for me, one of the most difficult guys I've faced was Diego Costa when he was at Chelsea. He was in good shape. I hope I can face them again."

- Fernandinho on Diego Costa 

Diego Costa's time in England came to an end in January 2018 when he departed back to Spain to rejoin Atletico Madrid. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Cole: Frank Lampard needs to copy Man Utd to keep hold of three 'world class' Chelsea stars

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has told Blues boss Frank Lampard to keep hold of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud who are set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Eden Hazard named 'the best Premier League player' by former Chelsea teammate Juan Mata

Former Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has been named the best player to play in the Premier League by his former teammate Juan Mata.

Matt Debono

Maurizio Sarri reveals Chelsea squad cried after Europa League triumph against Arsenal

Ex-Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri revealed he had a confrontational relationship with the Chelsea dressing room during his reign at Stamford Bridge during the 2018-19 season despite a frosty end to his era in West London.

Ben Davies

Inter Milan 'draw up contract' for out-of-contract Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan have reportedly offered Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud a contract to sign for the Italian club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Ben Davies

Chelsea defender Reece James hails #PlayersTogether initiative to support NHS

Chelsea full-back Reece James has praised the initiative which was set up by a huge number of Premier League players.

Matt Debono

Willian: Out-of-contract winger wants to finish Premier League season with Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Willian remains keen to play a part in this season's Premier League campaign beyond his contract if required, but criticised the ongoing calls for players being obliged to take salary cuts.

Ben Davies

Who is Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal target Gabriel Magalhaes?

LOSC Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set to make the switch to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal all showing interest.

Matt Debono

Lille president: Chelsea target Gabriel to join a 'really big club' - Everton & Arsenal interested

Lille president Gerard Lopez believes defender Gabriel Magalhaes will join a 'really big club' very soon amid interest from the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea remain focused on completing 2019/20 Premier League season

Chelsea have continued their desire to see the remainder of the current Premier League season out.

Matt Debono

AC Milan face competition from PSG to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko with AC Milan remaining in the hunt for a permanent deal for the €35 million-rated Frenchman.

Ben Davies