Diego Costa: 'My Problem Was With Antonio Conte, Not Chelsea Fans'

Diego Costa made his return to Stamford Bridge today for the first time since leaving the club in January 2018 for Atletico Madrid, and the Spanish striker has today made a revelation that Antonio Conte was the problem for him at the club.

Costa was a player Chelsea fans wish they seen more of in a Blue shirt, and he did leave prematurely in that January transfer window. The club have not had a striker like him since, and according to the man himself, they have former sacked manager Antonio Conte to thank for that.

Conte is now in charge of Spurs, who stayed ahead of Chelsea with a win today.

Diego Costa has said Antonio Conte was his problem at Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking after the game against Chelsea, Diego Costa detailed how his problem at Chelsea was never the club or the fans, but with the coach Conte.

“My problem was not with Chelsea fans, but with that coach (Antonio Conte).”

Conte can be a confrontational man at the best of times, and Costa will not be the first or last player who has had a falling out with the Italian. Chelsea fans will feel they were robbed too soon of Costa's true ability in a blue jersey.

The club have struggled for a true centre forward since he left, and certainly could have done with his abilities at times after he had left the club and was playing his football over in Spain.

