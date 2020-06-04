Absolute Chelsea
Diego Costa handed six-month prison sentence and fine after tax fraud following move to Chelsea in 2014

Matt Debono

Diego Costa has been issued with a six-month prison sentence and a hefty fine for tax fraud by the Spanish authorities.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding the Spanish state of over €1 million after failing to declare over £5 million worth of payments following his transfer to Chelsea in 2014.

However despite being handed a six-month prison sentence, Costa will instead pay a fine with Spanish law stating that non-violent crimes with a sentence of under two years for first time offenders can be resolved with a fine.

The 31-year-old will pay over €500,000 to the Spanish authorities along with the money he owes which wasn't declared back in 2014.

Costa joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid after the Blues agreed to pay his £32 million release clause.

arsenal-v-chelsea-the-emirates-fa-cup-final
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He went onto score 59 goals in 120 appearances for the Blues, whilst winning two Premier League title and a League Cup in his time in west London.

But his spell at the club ended in bitter fashion. After a falling out and then a text from Antonio Conte to tell him he was no longer part of the Italian's plans, Costa departed back to Atletico Madrid in 2017. 

----------

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

The only one capable of stopping Diego... is Diego.

