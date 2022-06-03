Skip to main content

Diego Costa Reveals Hilarious N'Golo Kante Prank During Time at Chelsea

Former Chelsea star Diego Costa has revealed a hilarious prank that he used to play on N'Golo Kante during their time together.

The pair won the league together in Antonio Conte's side before Costa's departure to Atletico Madrid the following summer.

Speaking to Youtube channel Pilhado, via AS, Costa spoke about a prank that he used to play on the Frenchman.

imago0047887715h

Costa was known for his antics during his time at Chelsea and the story he tells adds to the public perception surrounding the 'joker' Costa.

When asked about pranks he used to play during his career, Costa revealed that he would try to embrace Kante in the changing rooms, when he was nude.

He revealed: "At Chelsea, I would try to hug Kante as a joke naked. He's shy. I would undress in the shower and say: 'Kante, give me a hug!' and he would very seriously tell me 'No, no, Diego, underwear to shower'."

imago0027280493h

The wild prank no doubt lets the Chelsea players in floods of tears as Costa gained a reputation as the joker of the group, despite hardly speaking a word of English.

The joke was taken in good jest, it sounds, before Costa departed the club under Conte's leadership.

The Italian reportedly sent a text message to inform the former Blue that he was not in his plans for the following season, despite leading the line at Chelsea as they won two league titles, the first under Jose Mourinho.

imago1010918765h
