Diego Simeone: Atletico Madrid eyeing turnaround against Chelsea side with no weaknesses

Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid only have one objective against Chelsea on Wednesday and that's to turn the last-16 Champions League tie around.

Atletico currently trail one nil after Olivier Giroud's incredible bicycle kick in Romania last month was the difference between the two sides in the first leg.

Simeone's men make the trip to the English capital sitting at the top of La Liga, but face a Chelsea side who remain unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel after 12 games, and have yet to concede a goal at home during the German's tenure.

EFE/ Ballesteros/Sipa USA

They are up against it and Simeone knows the challenge that his side face on Wednesday but believes his side is capable of drawing out a 'negative result' out of Chelsea after conceding they don't have any weaknesses.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of flying to London, he said: "Well we are facing a team that has done quite well since their coach has come, they have never lost.

EFE/ Zipi/Sipa USA

"They feel strong at home and are playing quite well. They have had games like us around the Champions League matches that have been close and tough.

"Tomorrow, we just have one result, to win. We have to take the match where we want so we can win with a goal.

"I believe today they [Chelsea] don’t have a weakness. The only thing is they don’t know what can happen from a negative point of view. They have not had a negative result yet and that will be a question until it happens."

Joao Felix has been confirmed to start for Atletico on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

