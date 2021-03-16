Diego Simeone confirms Joao Felix to start for Atletico Madrid against Chelsea

Diego Simeone has confirmed that Joao Felix will start for Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Atletico trail the Blues by a goal heading into the second leg in west London following Olivier Giroud's bicycle kick in the first leg in Romania last month to seal a 1-0 win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The La Liga leaders will need to take the game to Chelsea as they search for the elusive goal which they need at a minimum to have any chance of progressing through to the quarter-finals.

(Photo by Alterphotos/Atletico de Madrid Pool/Sipa USA)

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Simeone confirmed the Atletico team news.

He said: "Joao is going to play from the beginning.

"Probably tomorrow is the right day for Luis Suarez to end the streak that you are talking about [goalless away from home in Europe]. Why not? Tomorrow could be a beautiful day.

"We will play with both of them to see which one is better for us to be able to win from any minute.

EFE/Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA

"The goal is to improve our situation from the first leg. We don’t know how they will approach it, but I know what we want from the match, which is to win it."

Simeone is also wary of an unbeaten Chelsea side ahead of Wednesday's clash.

He added: "I believe today they [Chelsea] don’t have a weakness. The only thing is they don’t know what can happen from a negative point of view. They have not had a negative result yet and that will be a question until it happens."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube