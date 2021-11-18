Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Mason Mount: Champions League Final Was a 'Different' Experience

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has explained why playing in a Champions League final was different to all of the other matches he has previously played in.

At just 22, Mount has already played in a Champions League final, two FA Cup finals and a European Championships final. That is no easy feat. 

Mount was a major part in Chelsea's road to the Champions League final in Porto. In the final he continued his vital role as he plucked up the assist for Kai Havertz's winner, sliding a ball through to the German before he rounded Ederson to slot it home. 

imago1002911552h

Performing week in week out is one thing, but stepping up in a final is a different type of pressure. Mount succeeded. Mission accomplished.

As Chelsea looked back into their Champions League triumph with their 'Porto Uncovered' series, Mount was quizzed on the final and admitted it was a 'different' type of match.

“A Champions League final is different to most other games you play in. You don’t get to play in one very often. You’re going to have nerves, that’s normal. Maybe a bit more than usual.”

Read More

imago1002915491h

Mount will be eyeing Premier League glory after European success. Tuchel hopes there is more to come from his side as they aim to 'win it all'.

The Chelsea boss added: “So much more to come? Hopefully. It’s our duty to bring out the best in us and to push ourselves, to be the best that we can because it’s what we love, it’s football, and being part of this, a big club and having such a great team around me is more than I can wish for. 

"We are looking forward to every single training session and, of course, to all the matches. We want to win it all.”

