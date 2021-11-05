Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Trevoh Chalobah's New Chelsea Contract

    Romelu Lukaku congratulated teammate Trevoh Chalobah for signing a new long-term contract at Chelsea.

    The club confirmed Chalobah's four-and-a-half-year deal which will see his deal run up until the summer of 2026.

    Chalobah has broken into Thomas Tuchel's side this season and has now become a regular in the team, making ten appearances already this term. 

    imago1006989700h

    The 23-year-old was delighted to have penned his long-term future to his boyhood club, telling the official Chelsea website"It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

    "It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans had paid off.

    imago1007354363h

    "I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels."

    Many reacted with joy over the news of his extension including Lukaku, who has a close relationship with the defender. 

    He took to Twitter to congratulate the 22-year-old, as well as making a joke after his salary increased. 

    "Dinner on Trevoh Chalobah. I’ll put in the the group chat …congratulations."

    imago1007504085h
