Borussia Dortmund Director Makes Erling Haaland to Chelsea Hint After Player Misses Training

Borussia Dortmund's director has joked about Erling Haaland's potential transfer to Chelsea, acknowledging the rumours.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with the 20-year-old this summer but it is believed that Dortmund want to hold onto the striker.

As per SkyDe via Fabrizio Romano, Haaland did not report for the first day of pre-season training and the German club's director Michael Zorc has made a joke regarding the situation.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

BVB sport director Michael Zorc joked about it: “Erling is already in England..." he told SkyDe laughing.

The Dortmind director Zorc has previously spoken on the potential transfer.

Speaking to BILD, via Fabrizio Romano, Zorc said: "Nothing has changed. We are still planning with Erling (Haaland) for the new season."

Thomas Tuchel wants a new centre-forward this summer and they have targeted Haaland as the 'dream signing' this summer.

But the 20-year-old's £68 million release clause doesn't become active until next summer, therefore seeing his price-tag at an eye-watering price of £150 million this year.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube