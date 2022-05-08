Double Delight for Chelsea as Women Win WSL & U23s Avoid Premier League 2 Relegation

It was an afternoon to remember on Sunday as Chelsea won the Women's Super League title, while the U23s clinched Premier League 2 survival.

Emma Hayes' side kicked off proceedings at Kingsmeadow. A win would've sealed a third straight league title without the need to rely on Arsenal slipping up at West Ham.

After going behind twice to Manchester United, and with the pressure of Arsenal winning 2-0, Chelsea had to win. And they did just that.

A strong half-time team talk was needed from Hayes and her players responded. Erin Cuthbert equalised in the first-half to see the Blues go in 2-1 behind at the interval.

But Sam Kerr's stunning brace and Guro Reiten's goal ensured a 4-2 win for Chelsea in the six-goal thriller to hand Hayes and co their fifth league title in six years.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Eyes were on Cobham too. Chelsea's U23s had to beat Spurs to avoid relegation from Premier League 2 Division 1. A draw or defeat and it would've sealed their fate.

It was a slow opening to the game, which saw Thomas Tuchel give Andy Myers Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr from the first-team.

Kion Etete puts Spurs ahead after 58 minutes, converting art the far post to put Chelsea in real trouble.

Mason Mount, Reece James, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, John Terry and Claude Makelele were all in attendance at the training ground, along with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Dion Rankine found the leveller with eight minutes to play, turning in a Lewis Hall cross to give Chelsea a glimmer of hope of surviving the drop.

With two minutes to, Chelsea found the important goal to take the lead. Joe Haigh bundled home a parried and they held on to ensure they survived on the final day, with Leeds United going down.

It could've been the perfect weekend for Chelsea had Tuchel's side held on against Wolves. But despite this, it was a Sunday to remember with Chelsea crowned Champions and keeping their top-flight status.

