'Dreams Can Come True!' - Jorginho's Emotional Reaction to UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

UEFA Men's Player of the Year and Chelsea midfield maestro Jorginho has taken to social media to express his delight with winning the award.

The Italian was presented with the individual accolade as the Blues faced Zenit on day one of their Champions League defence.

Writing on Instagram, Jorginho delivered an emotionaly response.

"Years ago I was just a boy like any other who dreamed to play football. Today I have the honour of celebrating this award with all of you, believing in me and supporting me." he wrote.

"This award is for all the dreamers of the world, to inspire you to keep believing. Dreams can come true!"

The award was given to the midfielder after Jorginho was crowned a double European Champion last season.

He was instrumental as Chelsea defied the odds to lift the Champions League trophy back in May before being the heartbeat of an Italy side that proceeded to lift Euro 2020 just a month later.

The Italian will be looking to go even better in terms of individual accolades as he has been tipped for the Ballon d'Or this season and could beat off competition from Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski to win the most prestigious individual award of them all.

