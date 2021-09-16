September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Dreams Can Come True!' - Jorginho Reacts to UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

A dream come true.
Author:
Publish date:

UEFA Men's Player of the Year and Chelsea midfield maestro Jorginho has taken to social media to express his delight with winning the award.

The Italian was presented with the individual accolade as the Blues faced Zenit on day one of their Champions League defence.

Writing on Instagram, Jorginho delivered an emotionaly response.

"Years ago I was just a boy like any other who dreamed to play football. Today I have the honour of celebrating this award with all of you, believing in me and supporting me." he wrote.

"This award is for all the dreamers of the world, to inspire you to keep believing. Dreams can come true!"

The award was given to the midfielder after Jorginho was crowned a double European Champion last season.

Chels UEFA awards

He was instrumental as Chelsea defied the odds to lift the Champions League trophy back in May before being the heartbeat of an Italy side that proceeded to lift Euro 2020 just a month later.

The Italian will be looking to go even better in terms of individual accolades as he has been tipped for the Ballon d'Or this season and could beat off competition from Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski to win the most prestigious individual award of them all.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Chelsea-FC-v-Zenit-St.-Petersburg-Group-H-UEFA-Champions-League-6-1
News

'Dreams Can Come True!' - Jorginho's Emotional Reaction to UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

sipa_34757574 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Wanted' by Paris Saint Germain on Free Transfer Amid Chelsea Contract Stand-Off

1006592168
News

'Dreams Can Come True!' - Jorginho Reflects on His UEFA Award

1005658140
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Timo Werner Emerges as Possible Target for Borussia Dortmund

Tomori cover
Transfer News

Report: Fikayo Tomori Deal Does Not Include Buy Back Clause for Chelsea

1006595987
News

Reece James Reveals That His Chelsea Champions League & Super Cup Winners Medals Have Been Stolen

Mendy AC
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals Pride After Winning UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year Award

sipa_34873037
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Signing Youngster Arsen Zakharyan - Barcelona Also Interested