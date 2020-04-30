Napoli forward Dries Mertens is interested in a move to the Premier League and to London, with Chelsea interested in the Belgian attacker.

Mertens is out of contract this summer at Napoli and is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Blues were keen on the 32-year-old in January, however Chelsea were unable to land any of their forward targets in the winter window which saw Olivier Giroud remain.

As per the Daily Mail, Blues boss Frank Lampard has been given a boost in his pursuit of Mertens, with the forward interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

Mertens is set to be of extreme interest for several clubs this summer following the coronavirus. With the Belgian being available on a free, clubs will be jumping at the chance to land an experienced and versatile forward for nothing.

Transfer intermediary Vincenzo Morabito has stated that Lampard has been calling Mertens every day to convince him to make the switch, and believes he will move to west London.

"Chelsea have now extended Giroud’s contract as a precaution, but they are very interested in Mertens and Lampard is calling him almost every day. I can see Mertens going to Chelsea."

Lampard is looking to bolster is attacking options through the middle to support no.9 Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.

The club have recently triggered a one-year-deal in Olivier Giroud's deal which will see him contracted until next summer.

