Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Want to Hand Plymouth Argyle 'One Of Their Worst Days' of Career

Thomas Tuchel wants to inflict misery on Plymouth Argyle when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

The League One side, who will be backed by 6,000 fans in the capital, will make the trip to experience a rare day that will be forever remembered regardless of the outcome of the game.

Chesterfield experienced just that last month as they scored during the 5-1 defeat to the European champions, which saw jubilant scenes in the away section as they netted a consolation goal.

But Tuchel wants his side to ensure that there is no party for Steven Schumacher's men. He wants Chelsea to respect their opponents, but to kill them off to make sure that they leave Stamford Bridge having had a tough and torrid experience.

"We could easily say it's the best day in their careers, but we want to put it down as one of their worst days," Tuchel told the media in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

"We want to beat them, we don't want them to have the best time of their life and a good experience at Stamford Bridge. But we treat them with respect, with a strong team."

He added: "We feel well prepared. We respect the competition, our opponents, the unique game and opportunity for them to show, with nothing to lose. We have to be prepared. We now have one week where we play FA Cup, semi-final and hopefully the final in the Club World Cup."

