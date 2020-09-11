Ahead of the release of FIFA 21 next month, EA Sports have released more of the Chelsea player ratings.

It was earlier revealed that the Blues had five players in the 'Top 100' - N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Now an additional 13 have been confirmed on the database.

N'Golo Kante - 88

Thiago Silva - 85

Timo Werner - 85

Kai Havertz - 85

Hakim Ziyech - 85

Cesar Azpilicueta - 84

Jorginho - 83

Mateo Kovacic - 83

Christian Pulisic - 81

Marcos Alonso - 81

Antonio Rudiger - 81

Ben Chilwell - 81

Kurt Zouma - 80

Mason Mount -80

Olivier Giroud - 79

Andreas Christensen - 79

Ross Barkley - 78

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 78

Christian Pulisic received a +2 upgrade, but after his debut season in England that saw him return nine goals and six assists, many were left disappointed with his non-rare card.

Mason Mount, another highlight of the 2019/20 season was handed a +1, as was Mateo Kovacic.

What do you think of the FIFA 21 player ratings - are they fair, or are you disappointed?

